$10.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $39.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $36.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.