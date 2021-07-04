10,453 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

VIAV opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

