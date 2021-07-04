12,024 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

