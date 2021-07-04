14,300 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.