$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to report sales of $147.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.20 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $597.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE MSP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. 213,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.54.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,761 shares of company stock worth $5,446,151 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

