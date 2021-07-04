184,050 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 184,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,117,000. Etsy comprises 4.2% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,078 shares of company stock worth $12,681,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,944. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

