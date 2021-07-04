-$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings per share of ($2.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.18). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($2.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.68) to ($5.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($8.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

