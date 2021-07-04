$2.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.58. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

