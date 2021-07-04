$218.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post sales of $218.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.70 million. Rayonier posted sales of $195.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $873.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 935,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

