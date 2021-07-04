219 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.96. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

