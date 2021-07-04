22,663 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Matthews International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MATW stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

