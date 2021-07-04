$235.75 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce sales of $235.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the lowest is $235.40 million. Rogers reported sales of $191.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $946.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several analysts have commented on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $198.52. 61,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.91. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

