$239.70 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $239.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $244.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $999.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

WLL stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

