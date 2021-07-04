$260.67 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce $260.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.06 million and the highest is $265.90 million. ExlService reported sales of $222.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ExlService by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. 67,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,791. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.36.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

