280,000 Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Purchased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth about $7,603,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 35.6% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,585. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RCEL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

