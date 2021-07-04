28,864 Shares in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

SY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

