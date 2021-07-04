$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $15.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $20.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

JAZZ traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $181.50. 345,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

