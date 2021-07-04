3,167 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,167 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,802 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 295.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,049 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 94.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,155 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,759. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

