3,889 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $73,105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 83.3% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

