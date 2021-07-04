$415.98 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $415.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $428.96 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.