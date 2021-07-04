$415.98 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $415.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $428.96 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

