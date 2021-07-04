4,512 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $21,883,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $300,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 108.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

