$50.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $50.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 256,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $880.03 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.