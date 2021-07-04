$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $50.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $200.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $217.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,023. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

