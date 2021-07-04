$506.73 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $506.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.60 million and the highest is $512.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 373,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,825. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

