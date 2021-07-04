53,623 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

