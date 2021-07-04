$595.99 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post sales of $595.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.08 million. Range Resources reported sales of $376.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 2,406,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,164. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

