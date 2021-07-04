$61.10 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post sales of $61.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.80 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $211.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $230.40 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

FC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FC traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. 290,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $485.20 million, a PE ratio of 127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

