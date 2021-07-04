$613.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.70 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after buying an additional 591,500 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 98,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,917. Griffon has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

