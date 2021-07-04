6,441 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,643. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

