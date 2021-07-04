64,560 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. Silvergate Capital accounts for about 1.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of SI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.71. 252,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.05.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.