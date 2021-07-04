$668.99 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report sales of $668.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.28 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.95. 81,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,803. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.