703,768 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 703,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

NYSE DG opened at $218.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

