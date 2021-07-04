$88.48 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post sales of $88.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the highest is $91.00 million. Livent posted sales of $64.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $376.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $423.50 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

LTHM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 671,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 226,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

