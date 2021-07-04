89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17. 89bio has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $415,530.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 and sold 17,850 shares valued at $443,000. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 89bio by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

