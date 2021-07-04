903 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,917,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter.

JKE opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

