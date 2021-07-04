9,319 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in GATX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GATX opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

