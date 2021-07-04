Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 665,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,560. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

