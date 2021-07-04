Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $304.84 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $305.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

