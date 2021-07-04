Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,383 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACKIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000.

OTCMKTS ACKIU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

