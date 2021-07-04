Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens reduced its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up 1.3% of Mark Stevens’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mark Stevens owned approximately 0.56% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 108,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,653. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $583,720 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

