AdEx Network Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $43.13 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.76 or 0.07982742 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,045,599 coins and its circulating supply is 122,603,122 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

