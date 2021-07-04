Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) & Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Critical Contrast

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adicet Bio and Nektar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adicet Bio $17.90 million 17.65 -$36.68 million ($5.01) -1.98 Nektar Therapeutics $152.91 million 20.40 -$444.44 million ($2.24) -7.64

Adicet Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adicet Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adicet Bio and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adicet Bio N/A -37.96% -30.67% Nektar Therapeutics -340.31% -38.12% -28.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Adicet Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Adicet Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adicet Bio and Nektar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adicet Bio 0 1 8 0 2.89 Nektar Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Adicet Bio currently has a consensus target price of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 188.27%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Adicet Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Adicet Bio beats Nektar Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also engages in the development of ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, and squamous cell carcinoma of the lung. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates. The company has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; Eli Lilly and Company; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nektar Therapeutics was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

