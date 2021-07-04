Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,329.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Get Adler Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPPF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adler Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.