Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up to $36.69

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $39.06. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 9,605 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.