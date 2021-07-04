Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post sales of $366.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.20 million and the highest is $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $339.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 159,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,520. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

