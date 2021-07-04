Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.