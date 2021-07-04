Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
