Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 752,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 166,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

