Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

