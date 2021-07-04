AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 766,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE MITT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.21. 533,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,763. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

