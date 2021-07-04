AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 875,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 369.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

ORLA stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.15 million and a PE ratio of -40.90. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

